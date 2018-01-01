55 Reasons why everyone should visit Croatia at least once

I love the Balkan countries, and Croatia is one of the countries that I’ve explored the most in that region. The summer of 2016, we stayed 1 month in Zagreb before our road trip to the Southern parts via Plitvice Lakes, Krka, Zadar, Split, Dubrovnik and much more.

In 2017 Christine and I came back to explore some more, visiting the islands of Brac and Hvar as well as Ston, Makarska, Omiš, and Split!

It’s an incredibly diverse country filled with culture, history, nature and some pretty delicious food! So, as you can probably tell, I’m a big fan of Croatia and what the country has to offer its visitors, and if you haven’t been yet, here are 55 Reasons why you should definitely visit Croatia at least once in your life!

1. Nature

While many countries have beautiful nature, Croatia has a very diverse landscape with mountains, lakes, rivers, the Adriatic Sea, forests and lots of islands!

2. It’s still reasonably priced

While Dubrovnik, Split, and Hvar have become hot spots for celebrities and rich people, there are still plenty of reasonably priced accommodation, authentic restaurants and even more so outside the most popular tourist destinations.

Go as local as possible, and experience the real Croatian ways, and you’ll also get great value for your money. But, also if you like to splurge, it’s still good value if you prefer a more luxurious travel style.

3. Plitvice Lakes

Another proof of the mighty nature of Croatia is the Plitvice Lakes, also known as “Plitvička jezera” in Croatian. Spectacular views, waterfalls and one of the most turquoise waters I’ve ever seen.

Also, Read my guide to Plitvice National Park.

Look at that water!

4. The Food

There are many Croatian dishes that are unique, but of course, with its coastal location, they are mostly known for the quality seafood. But if you visit Hinterland and Zagreb for example, you’ll be met by quite a few traditional dishes with lots of flavors.

Some popular Croatian dishes:

Pasticada

Strukli

Skampi na buzaru

Istarski Fuzi

Punjene Paprike

Sarma

Cobanac

Povrće na žaru

Pršut

5. Dubrovnik

If you’re a Game of Thrones fan, well, then you probably recognize this place already. In the famous Tv-Series, Dubrovnik is the real King’s Landing. However, this city is a lot more than that. In Dubrovnik, you can explore real history from ancient times, and it’s very well preserved.

However, this city is a lot more than that. In Dubrovnik, you can explore real history from ancient times, and it’s very well-preserved. Go here in May or September, and indulge the majestic atmosphere.

Outside Dubrovnik, you can also visit the lush island of Lokrum, which is also of historic importance.

Read More: Check out the top things to do in Dubrovnik

6. Mirogoj Cemetery

I’m not joking when I name this as one of the most beautiful cemeteries in the world. It’s well maintained but there is also some kind of indescribable peace while walking around here. Mirogoj is located in Zagreb, and while I normally won’t say that a cemetery is a place to visit as a tourist, this one sure is.

But please do so with respect and remember that it’s a place of peace and quiet. Come here and enjoy the beauty!

7. Adventures in Omiš

Here you can get that adrenaline rush and go for ziplining or rafting. We tried the ziplining and it was a lot of fun! Afterward we drove up to this viewpoint and it’s truly amazing. What a beautiful place!

8. Diocletian’s Palace in Split

This place is one of the most popular tourist attractions in all of Croatia. But if you come here at 6 am in the morning, you will have the whole place to yourself, and it’s magical! We walked around here by ourselves for 1 hour and also managed to get some really nice photos.

When walking around the palace in the early morning it definitely feels like you’re going back in time!

9. Spectacular beaches

Croatia has quite a few nice beaches, and here you’ll find some of the best ones:

Lubenice Beach

Vela Beach

Dubovica, Hvar

Zlatni Rat

Primosten

Lovrecina Bay, Brac

Prozid, Korcula

Zrce Beach, Pag

10. The Yacht Week

Imagine yourself spending one week on a Yacht with friends and new friends, partying to the sun goes up, exploring the Adriatic sea and just enjoy life at sea. It’s a popular festival for youths from all over the world, and if it sounds interesting, check out the video below.









11. Saint Mark’s Church

Probably the most unique church I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen quite a few! The roof of the Saint Mark’s Church is remarkable and looks almost like a gingerbread house or similar. If you go to Zagreb, this place shouldn’t be missed!

12. Paklenica National Park

Remember how I told you that nature is fantastic in Croatia? Well, here is another proof of that!

By Intipacha (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 or GFDL], via Wikimedia Commons

13. Croatian Music

There are lots of nice music from Croatia, but here is a small preview of what it can sound like. Quite catchy!

14. Makarska

A very beautiful old coastal city that has nowadays become a popular tourist destination. This is one of my favorite places in Croatia, and you’ll have proximity to everything you could possibly want.

15. The Climate

The weather is nice all-year round with mild winters compared to the colder regions of Europe and the US/Canada. The warmer temperatures during spring and autumn make it a perfect getaway from the cold as well.

16. Brac Island & Zlatni Rat

The name Zlatni Rat translates into the golden tip/cape, and it sure is spectacular from above. It has become one of the most famous landmarks of Croatia since it has gone viral all over the world. However, even though it’s a beautiful place I must tell you that you shouldn’t have too high expectations since it won’t look the same from the ground as from above.

And it’s quite a small beach, but still very nice, and if you come here early or in shoulder season there won’t be many people. Also, the island of Brac is worth mentioning. It’s home to many idyllic places, and the towns of Puscica, Bol and Supetar are all good reasons to visit Croatia!

Photo: Szabolcs Emich

17. Trogir

This place is really cool and just a short ride from Split, either by bus or car. It’s a bit similar to the old city of Split, but more compact I think. It’s a lot of fun to roam the small alleys of Trogir, which is one of the many historical cities in Croatia.

18. Hvar Island

Another historic place that is nowadays a popular tourist destination. It’s easy to get here from Split by ferry, and when you get to Hvar there are actually a lot of things to do and see. Stari Grad and Hvar Town are definitely not to be missed!

19. The Ston City Wall

Does this place remind you of a more famous landmark? Yes, you’re right, it’s almost like the great wall of China. The Ston city wall is actually the second longest city wall in the world. It’s a really cool place that used to be really famous for its salt.

20. Hideout Music Festival & Ultra Music Festival

Two of the biggest EDM festivals in all over the world takes place each summer in Croatia. They are known as Hideout Music Festival and Ultra Music Festival, and here you can enjoy some of the best DJ:s with thousands of other visitors.









21. Motovun

An Istrian mountain town famous for its truffle and yearly film festival. Also, the landscapes surrounding Motovun is quite similar to Tuscany in many ways.

22. Medenjaci – Croatian Honey Spice cookies

One can’t simply visit another country without trying out their snacks or cookies. For me, that’s one very interesting part of traveling, to try other countries cuisine and flavors. The Medenjaci is a classic that I recommend you to try!

23. Korcula Island

Birthplace of Marco Polo and known as “little Dubrovnik” thanks to its medieval churches, palaces, and houses. This is a good place to visit if you want to escape the crowds. Sure it’s not empty as Croatia is getting more and more popular these days, but it’s less visited than Hvar, Dubrovnik, and Brac.

24. Snorkel among shipwrecks

The water along the coasts and islands in Croatia is usually crystal clear, which gives you perfect conditions for snorkeling. There is also quite a few shipwrecks you could explore if you’re feeling adventurous!

25. Varazdin

This beautiful castle is one of Croatia’s most famous landmarks. It’s also a charming town that you shouldn’t miss out if you have time for it! The Varazdin County is also home to the Trakošćan Castle, which is open to the public!

26. The Museum of Broken Relationships

This is a rather unique little museum that focuses on broken relationships. An interesting place to visit if you go to Zagreb.

Photo: Prosopee

27. Velebit National Park

More beautiful nature is awaiting in Velebit national park, which is also home to one of the highest mountains in Croatia.

28. Sibenik

Here you can get amazed by the beautiful St. Jacob Cathedral that was enlisted on the heritage list by UNESCO in 2000. It’s an old city that was founded in the 9th century, and ever since has been an attractive place that the Austro-Hungarian, Venetians and Byzantines has fought for many times.

29. The Kornati islands

Beautiful scenery awaits at the uninhabitated Kornati Islands!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

30. Wine

Croatian wines are actually really good, although not as famous as they should be. But if you come here, make sure to go on wine tasting and order wine to every meal, you won’t be disappointed!











31. Sailing

Croatia offers some of the best sailing experiences in Europe, maybe even in the whole world. And it’s fantastic to experience the country from the sea. You get to see so many places, and at the same time enjoy the Adriatic Sea.

32. Višnjan Observatory

More than 100 minor planets, two comets, and 1,400-plus asteroids have been discovered here. That’s incredible, and if you do like stars and astronomy, I suggest you go here on a Saturday from May to September and take part in of the Astro Nights.

Photo: Miroslav Vajdic

33. Gorski Kotar

Another interesting place to visit in Croatia, also known as the lungs of Croatia as it’s covered in 63% forest. It’s the mountainous area that makes up the are between Rijeka and Karlovac.

Photo: Ivan Zagar

34. Fritule

A classic Christmas pastry in Croatia that is usually flavored with rum and citrus zest, containing raisins, and are topped with powdered sugar. You can find them also in other times of the year.

35. Solaris naturist resort

Nudist lovers have a wonderful haven at Solaris naturist resort, at least from what I’ve heard. I’m not a nudist myself, so I haven’t tried it. But if you’re a nudist or interested in becoming one, this seems to be a great place to go!

36. Hum – The smallest city in the world

Keen to visit the smallest city in the world? Then you have another reason to visit Croatia. The city is called Hum, and is home to just about 24 people! But it still counts officially as a city.

37. Slavonia

A region that I believe deserves more attention. Tourists usually talk more about the coastal towns of Dubrovnik, Split, Zadar, Makarska and so on, and the region of Slavonija is not as much visited. But those who go there will be amazed by the beautiful landscapes.

Slavonija is also known for their generous usage of red paprika.

Photo: Nick Savchenko

38. The world’s most beautiful sunset in Zadar

Alfred Hitchcock once said that Zadar is home to the most beautiful sunset, and I do think he had a good point. In addition to beautiful sunsets, you will also find an interesting old town as well as adventure activities.

39. Home to one of the best-preserved amphitheaters

Do you like history and ancient places? Then you should book a trip to Pula where you can experience one of the best-preserved amphitheaters in the world!

40. Hinterland

This is another part of Dalmatia but not along the coast, but instead inland. In Croatian, it’s called Zagora, which means behind hills. Here you will also find Biokovo Mountain and the third highest peak called Sveti Jure, at 1 762 meters.









41. Croatian Lace

Did you know that the traditional Croatian Lacemaking is so special that it’s considered a Unesco world heritage?!

Photo: SpeedyGonsales

42. Paski Sir

The famous cheese of Pag, also known as Pag Cheese although it’s called Paski Sir in the Croatian language. You can find this all over Croatia, but of course, you’ll get the best deals and quality on the island of Pag itself.

43. Christmas market in Zagreb

When thinking of Christmas markets, you’ll probably be thinking about Germany. But the fact is that they have one of Europe’s best Christmas markets in Zagreb! It’s beautiful and frequently visited in December each year.

Also, Zagreb itself is a wonderful reason to visit Croatia, and I think it’s one of the most underrated capitals in Europe!

44. Rakija

While many Slavic nations are drinking Rakija and have it as their national drink, it’s similar in Croatia, and therefore a reason to visit. Rakija comes in many different varieties. One popular type is the Lozovača.

45. Karlovac

If you don’t like the hard liquor, you can visit Karlovac and have some “pivo”, otherwise known as beer. The city itself could also be worth a visit. However, you don’t need to go to Karlovac to find Karlovacko beer. After all, it’s one of the most famous beers in Croatia, but if you like beer it could be fun to visit their factory on a guided tour and tasting!

46. Olive Oil

While Italy and Greece might be for famous for olive oil, there are parts of Croatia that are making some of the world’s finest olive oils, such as the region Istria.

47. One of the safest countries in the world

Number 24 worldwide in the latest report from World Economic Forum. It’s just 0.56 points behind Number 1 safest country – Finland. Crimes are low in Croatia and you don’t have to be scared of walking into the wrong neighborhood or stay out late.

48. Lavender

Another thing that is common to find in Croatia is Lavender. And even though the country used to grow more of it, there is still no shortage of it in any way. Croatian lavender is great quality as well, so make sure to bring home some lavender souvenirs.

49. Nightlife

Croatia has a well-renowned nightlife, and the summers offer some of the best parties in Europe with music playing all night long until the morning after. There are also lots of bars where you can just chill out and drink some delicious wine with friends.

50. Rovinj

Rovinj is another good reason to visit Croatia. It’s one of the most photographed places, and it’s really picturesque!











51. Black risotto

Basically, risotto colored and flavored with squid ink is a popular dish in the region of Dalmatia. Of course, you can find it in other places as well. Personally, I don’t like risotto very much, but it’s an interesting dish to try.

52. Vis Island

Another lovely island in the Dalmatian region that I think you should visit.

53. Split

While I have already mentioned Diocletian’s palace, the city of Split deserves a mention as well. It’s one of my favorite cities in Europe without a doubt. So many stunning buildings, the lovely Riva promenade, shopping, and of course the ideal location for exploring Southern Croatia!

I love Split, and if you like football, I highly recommend to go on a Hajduk Split game. They are great, and their fans are really devoted as you will see with various arts around Split. And all in all, the city is historical and very beautiful. There is also a rumor that the women of Split are supposed to be the world’s most beautiful women!

54. Krka National Park

One of the most stunning places in Europe can be found close to Sibenik. Krka National Park is home to several waterfalls and the proximity to tourist destinations makes it a perfect day trip in the south. If you go early or not during high season you can even enjoy it without the crowds!

Read my guide to Krka National Park

55. The People

I found the Croatian people to be very friendly with a great hospitality. For example, we rented an Airbnb in Split and upon arrival, the old lady and man who owned the apartment did not speak a single word of English. Yet they went out of their way to make us feel welcomed, and since I’ve picked up a few Croatian words and sentences along the way I could make myself understood sometimes.

The smile on their faces was priceless, and the old lady even offered to do our laundry for free, and she also asked us to try some local foods. The same kind of hospitality applied everywhere, friendly and chatty folks who want to get to know you and also teach others about the Croatian culture.

Croats are beautiful too and very passionate!

Flights and Hotels

Hotels & Guesthouses

Some of my Croatia photos on Instagram

www.instagram.com/p/BaEZetCHJe3 – Saint Mark’s Church

www.instagram.com/p/BPFddssgz0v/ – Plitvice

www.instagram.com/p/BO4lSvAgr0E/ – Dubrovnik

www.instagram.com/p/BUuRZYeFBp0/ – Mirogoj

Do you have more tips on why people should visit Croatia? Leave a comment below and share your tips! Of course, there are more than 55 reasons to visit Croatia.

These were just some highlights from me, and I’m sure others, especially locals have even more helpful tips and recommendations to share!